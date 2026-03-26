Project Hail Mary is on track to become a blockbuster in 2026. The film has not even completed one week at the box office in North America. It has already surpassed the domestic haul of Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 while chasing another hit by the prestigious director. It will also cross $100 million very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Ryan Gosling starrer has crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will surpass its next big milestone in its second weekend and also recover its production cost. It will dominate the box office in the coming weeks, providing friendly fire for Hoppers and other releases. In comparison to the previous Andy Weir adaptation, The Martian, it is earning more so far.

Project Hail Mary’s domestic box office collection after 5 days

Project Hail Mary unflinchingly rules the domestic box office chart at #1. The film collected a solid $9.5 million on its first discounted Tuesday, ranking as the 6th-largest ever for March releases. It went up by 35.7% from Monday. Project Hail Mary’s first discounted Tuesday gross is more than Dune 2‘s $8.2 million, Interstellar‘s $6.9 million, and The Martian’s $5.4 million. In just 5 days, the box office total of this Ryan Gosling starrer has hit the $97 million cume. It is all set to cross $100 million soon.

Surpasses Blade Runner 2049 & eyes Dune next

Denis Villeneuve directed both Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, and they both were critically acclaimed. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s film has surpassed Blade Runner 2049’s domestic haul in just 5 days. According to the box office database, Blade Runner 2049 collected $92.1 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Dune, released in 2021, won six Academy Awards, including Best Sound and Best Achievement. It collected $108.9 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The movie will soon surpass the domestic haul of the Timothee Chalamet-starrer Oscar-winning hit. This year, Dune 3 will also be released and is expected to eventually surpass Project Hail Mary.

Worldwide collection update

Project Hail Mary is less than $5 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone domestically. The sci-fi flick’s overseas cume stands at $58.7 million and might hit $100 million in the second weekend, owing to its trending status. Adding domestic and overseas box office collections, the sci-fi flick’s worldwide total is $155.6 million. The Ryan Gosling starrer was released on March 20.

Box office summary

Domestic – $96.9 million

International – $58.7 million

Worldwide – $155.6 million

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