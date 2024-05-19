IF, a movie starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by John Krasinski, has had a good start at the box office. It earned decent numbers on its opening day. It was released in the United States this Friday, and although the numbers were less than what the industry experts predicted, word of mouth did have a positive impact, and it is expected to work in favor of the movie’s collections further. Scroll below for more.

It is a live-action animated fantasy comedy about a girl named Bea. She moves in with her grandmother in New York while her father is at the hospital waiting for heart surgery, the same place where her mother passed away due to cancer. Soon, she realizes that she can see everybody’s imaginary friends.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports IF’s Friday collections, which are quite good. His report reveals that the Ryan Reynolds movie earned a solid $10.3 million on its opening day in the United States. The numbers are indeed good compared to its $1.8 million collections from the Thursday previews. It is about Ryan Reynolds’s other movie, Free Guy. The 2021 film earned $10.4 million on its release day.

Ryan’s 2021 summer release grossed $121.6 million in the North American box office. Free Guy’s worldwide collection is a modest $323.47 million. Meanwhile, IF has collected $3.7 million overseas, as per The Numbers. The worldwide collections of this John Krasinski directorial are now $14 million. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $110 million.

As per Fernando’s report, IF has the #1 biggest Friday for an original PG-rated live-action animated film post-covid. Other top five movies in this genre include Space Jam: A New Legacy due to its $13.1 million, Wonka with $14.4 million, Sonic The Hedgehog’s $20.9 million, and Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s $26.4 million. The film aims to earn $27 million to $32 million on opening weekend in the US.

Ryan Reynolds starrer IF by John Krasinski was released in the theatres on May 17. For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Henry Cavill Badly Needs That One Big Success As Out Of His Last 5 Theatrical Releases, 3 Turned Out To Be Failures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News