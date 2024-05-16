The last couple of years haven’t been good for Henry Cavill as more than positive moments, the actor found himself in the headlines mostly for negative reasons. No doubt, he’s a good performer, but when it comes to displaying his potential at the box office, Cavill has been highly inconsistent and is yet to deliver a major commercial success. Keep reading to know more!

Speaking about the five recent full-fledged theatrical releases, Cavill has tasted failure on three occasions, which obviously not a good track record. Even his recently released, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, failed to ignite any fireworks at the worldwide box office and is heading for major losses.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Starting in the order of latest to oldest releases, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in theatres on 19th April 2024. Upon its arrival, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. Talking about the box office start, it was very ordinary, and as of now, the film has grossed just $21.56 million at the worldwide box office, against a reported budget of $60 million. It’s a flop!

Argylle: Released on 2nd February 2024, Argylle opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even the box office start was not up to the mark. Eventually, the film fell flat and earned just $96.17 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. Its reported budget was $200 million, and the film was a box office failure.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: This action thriller was majorly shouldered by Tom Cruise. Upon its release on 27th July 2018, the film opened to highly positive reviews. All thanks to the franchise value and positive reactions, the biggie did well and ended up earning $791.65 million globally and was declared a success. Its reported budget was between $170-$180 million.

Justice League: Released on 17th November 2017, this superhero film based on DC Comics opened to mixed reviews from critics. All thanks to the buzz around the film and praise for action and performances, it ended up earning $661.32 million globally against a reported budget of $300 million. However, it was declared a flop due to its high breakeven.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: This superhero flick was also based on DC Comics. Upon its release on 25th March 2016, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, the film went on to collect $874.36 million at the worldwide box office. Made against a reported budget of well over $300 million, the film was declared a success, but many considered it an underperformer, considering the higher breakeven and mammoth expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Avatar 2 Tops The Global Top 10 Charts In The Post-Covid Era With Its $2 Billion Glory, Find Out Where Barbie & Oppenheimer Lie In The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News