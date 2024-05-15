The COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, and the entertainment world also suffered. People were getting scared to go to the cinema halls to watch movies, but things changed eventually, and people adapted to the new normal. Movie lovers went to the theatres to show their love for their favorite stars, filmmakers, and anticipated films, reflected in their box office collections. Avatar: The Way of Water or Avatar 2 by James Cameron is at the top of Box Office Global Top 10 in the post-covid era. Check out the rest of the list below.

Cameron’s most-awaited sci-fi film was released in 2022 and was the sequel to his 2009 movie. The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and others in titular roles. The filmmaker’s Titanic star Kate Winslet joined the cast in the second installment. Jake Sully and their family meet a new clan on the Pandora, the aquatic Metkayina clan.

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Avatar 2 raked in jaw-dropping numbers at the box office, and it is the highest-grossing movie in the post-COVID era. In 2023, movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros Movie did tremendously at the box office. Scroll below to find out where these movies lie on the list.

Among the list is a Chinese war drama, The Battle at Lake Changjin. It is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made in China. Here’s the list of global top-10 highest-grossing films in the post-covid era-

Avatar 2 (2022) – $2.32 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92 billion

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.5 billion

Barbie (2023) – $1.45 billion

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) – $1 billion

Oppenheimer (2023) – $976 million

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness (2022) – $955.8 million

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – $940 million

The Battle at Lake Changjin (2021) – $918.4 million

James Cameron’s Avatar, the first one, is also one of the highest-grossing films ever and has earned more than the sequel. The 2009 blockbuster has a worldwide collection of $2.9 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water and its prequel, Avatar, is available on Disney+.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

