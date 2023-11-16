Actor Glen Powell is reaching new heights in the entertainment industry. While the actor has already worked with several well-known stars, his personal life is also coming out in public. Well, it is usually said that popularity comes with its consequences. Powell’s romance life was seemingly affected by the same. Earlier this year, the actor was rumored to be having an affair with Sydney Sweeney, and after months, he has finally broken his silence on it.

Powell began his acting career by appearing on a few television shows and movies, such as The Dark Knight Rises and The Expendables 3, in the early 2010s. Although it took him some time, his breakthrough came with the 20015 comedy-horror series Scream Queens.

While 2023 was a good year for Powell, it also got netizens discussing his personal life. The actor was rumored to be having an affair with Sydney Sweeney after the two were cast together in the upcoming film Anyone But You. The two fueled the rumors after they were spotted acting friendly during press conferences for the movie. Moreover, the Top Gun: Maverick star also ended his relationship with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris. For the unversed, the Euphoria actress is engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino.

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, the actor broke his silence about the dating rumors that spread out like wildfire. Glen Powell revealed that the rumors did affect him as he felt they were unfair. He said, “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair.” “But what I’m realizing now is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Powell added how his career has affected his dating life, especially after starring in Top Gun: Maverick. He is now looking for someone who could deal with the uncertainty of his life. Moreover, he is taken aback when several girls, after interacting with him for a while, ask for a selfie.

Glen Powell was last seen in Richard Linklater’s directorial Hit Man. Before that, the actor shared the screen space with none other than Tom Cruise in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which also starred Miles Teller, Jennifer Connely and more. His upcoming romance drama, Anyone But You, is set to release on December 22.

