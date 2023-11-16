Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood superstars, with their individual filmographies boasting some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. Once hailed as a power couple with no parallel, the former lovebirds now can’t see eye to eye, as their marriage could not stand the test of time and took a rather ugly turn. Despite both having parted ways on rocky terms, Jolie and Pitt continue to be doting parents to their six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina and Brad’s 18-year-old daughter is currently making waves online after she joined a sorority, becoming an official member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization—the first historically black sorority—at Spelman College in Atlanta. The sophomore commemorated the recent event with a formal introduction, which has now grabbed many eyeballs and garnered widespread praise from netizens as they praise the star kid for standing alongside her community and representing her roots, and we can only imagine how proud Jolie and Pitt must be to see their little one scale new heights.

As Zahara marks her new beginnings with a new role towards what looks like a bright future, we are sharing how her proud parents reacted when she joined her college last year.

In August 2022, Morehouse College shared a video of Angelina Jolie, who was seen dancing at her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s college send-off event. After trying to do a few steps with other parents and teachers, Angie was seen leaving the floor to embrace her daughter, who was also seen beaming with joy after seeing her mother break into a little dance. The video was captioned, “We Love To See It. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, an incoming Spelmanite freshman, dance with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles Send-Off for Incoming Freshmen Students. SpellHouse SendOff is the opportunity to show our incoming students a glimpse of the family they are joining.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morehouse College (@morehouse1867)

Jolie has been a frequent at Spelman, visiting the campus to check up on Zahara. In fact, the Eternals star also took a trip to Zahara’s college in October 2022, just a month after she dropped her off at the college. She was seen bonding with her daughter’s teachers and fellow parents and clicking pics with fans during her visit to the campus.

Meanwhile, Brad has previously gushed about his smart daughter Zahara, saying she is going to flourish even more at college. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Vanity Fair.

