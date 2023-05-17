Angelina Jolie ain’t your regular momma; she’s a cool mum. The diva is one of Hollywood’s most popular and bankable actresses, with a massive fan following worldwide. While her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt is making headlines for his alleged brewing romance with Ines de Ramon, Angelina was spotted in NYC with daughter Zahara and looked angelic in a classy, flowing white dress shining bright as always. Scroll below to take a look at mother-daughter duo pictures.

Angelina isn’t just a brilliant actress but also one of the biggest names for philanthropic work. Jolie is a doting mother who shares six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, with her ex-husband, Brad.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Angelina Jolie was spotted in NYC donning a chic flowing dress in white with her daughter Zahara. She’s living her life to the fullest while her ex-husband Brad Pitt makes headlines for his alleged brewing romance with Ines de Ramon.

The Maleficent actress looked stylish as always and paired her flowing dress with a cropped black blazer with gold buttons and completed the look with matching platform sandals, sunglasses and a luxury bag.

On the other hand, Zahara wore a grey-coloured t-shirt that she paired with a miniskirt and a cardigan. She completed the look with cool white sneakers and walked hand-in-hand with mum Angelina Jolie at the airport terminal.

Take a look at the pics below:

🆕📸 #AngelinaJolie and Zahara both looks happy and refreshed as they land in NYC ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/monXuRiYyw — D.K. 🐼🎭 (@AJExquisitely) May 16, 2023

Angelina Jolie is a cool mum, as we said!

What are your thoughts about her latest spotting with Zahara in NYC? Tell us in the space below.

