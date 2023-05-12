Cruella, Maleficent To Beauty And The Beast - Here Are Disney Titles To Watch With Your Loved Ones On This Weekend

Step right up and join the magical world of Disney! There’s nothing quite like re-watching the classics with family and friends. Some movies are timeless and just never go out of style. Whether you’re looking for adventure, romance, or just some good old-fashioned fun, Disney+ Hotstar has got you covered. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and let’s take a trip down memory lane with 12 of Disney’s re-imagined classics. From the timeless tale of Peter Pan and Wendy to the modern retelling of The Jungle Book, these movies are sure to delight viewers of all ages.

Peter Pan and Wendy

A girl and her brothers are on a thrilling adventure with a boy who refuses to grow up.

The Jungle Book (2016)

When a tiger named Shere Khan threatens to kill Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, his friends Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches.

Alice in Wonderland

Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny.

101 Dalmatians

Anita and Roger have to rescue the puppies of their Dalmatians from Cruella De Vil, who want to make an extravagant fur coat from the puppies.

Maleficent

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question their tangled ties as they are pulled in different directions by the impending wedding.

Cinderella

Cinderella’s cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the royal ball, but her dream comes true with some help from her fairy Godmother and friends.

Lady and the Tramp

An adventure about Lady, a pampered cocker spaniel, and Tram a roguish mutt, with whom she learns what it means to be footloose and leash-free.

Cruella

The film is about the rebellious early days of cinema’s most notorious and fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella De Vil.

Beauty and the Beast

Belle agrees to live with the Beast in exchange for the return of her abducted father. Soon, Belle discovers that her hideous captor has a sensitive side.

Pinocchio

Wooden boy Pinocchio embarks on fantastic adventures that test his bravery and honesty until he triumphs in his quest to become a real boy.

Mulan

When Mulan’s country is forced into war, she joins the Chinese army by disguising herself as a man and bringing victory to her country.

Aladdin

Aladdin falls in love with Princess Jasmine. To marry her, he finds a magic lamp that turns him into a prince, but he must first face the evil, Jafar.

Embark on a magical journey with these classic movies, only on Disney+ Hotstar!

