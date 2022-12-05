Kanye West took to his Instagram to take a dig at Elon Musk after the billionaire banned the rapper from Twitter. Ye has been hopping from one social media platform to another after being suspended over something controversial or offensive. This time, the rapper has been banned from Twitter over the Swastika photo.

For the unversed, just recently, West took to Twitter to post an image of what seemed to look like a Swastika inside the Star of David for his 2024 presidential election bid. It was met with outrage, and the tweet was deleted. Eventually, his account was suspended again, days after Elon unbanned him from the site.

Now, Kanye West has taken to his Instagram to take a dig at the Tesla founder. “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Ye said in the post. “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons, and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck…Well let’s not forget about Obama,” he continued.

Kanye West believe Elon Musk is half Chinese pic.twitter.com/YCzpVmrG6J — Lit News Network (@litnewsnet) December 4, 2022

Soon after, Elon Musk reacted to it by commenting under a post that mentioned Kanye West’s dig at the billionaire. Elon wrote, “I take that as a compliment.” Ye posted a screenshot of the same on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand…..”

Meanwhile, previously, Musk talked about Kanye’s anti-Semitic tweets during a Twitter Q&A session. “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool,” Elon Musk said.

Several people have called out Kanye West over his anti-Jew comments. More spoke against him after the rapper said, “I like Hitler.”

