Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s first trailer was released recently, and fans noticed that Rocket Raccoon’s girlfriend was in it. Now, some believe that the character is played by none other than Lady Gaga. The upcoming third instalment of the GOTG series may be the last in line.

Before it is released in May 2023, Marvel fans got a chance to watch a Holiday Special, which premiered on 25th November. Now, they are treated with the first official trailer of GOTG 3. It was an emotional rollercoaster for them as some viewers expected the death of one of their favourite characters, Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

However, another surprising thing they saw in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was Rocket’s love interest from the comics. Speculations are high that his girlfriend will be voiced by Lady Gaga. As per The Direct, rumors about Lady Gaga’s casting have been swirling since 2019. The singer has worked with Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born, and their chemistry was off the charts.

The rumours began after a now-deleted tweet came stating that Lady Gaga was in consideration for a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. More reports on Gaga taking up the role of Rocket’s love interest Lylla came in. However, no confirmation was made on it. Neither the pop star nor Marvel ever spoke about it.

But, it is important to note that Marvel is known for its secrecy. It could be possible that the Poker Face singer is cast in the role, but everyone has kept mum about it to give fans a major surprise. Ever since the rumours broke out for the first time three years ago, fans have hoped for it to be true.

They will have to just wait a little longer to know if Lady Gaga plays Rocket Raccoon’s girlfriend in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 or not.

