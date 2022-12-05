Amber Heard’s lawyers have reportedly filed a new 68-page appeal against Johnny Depp. This year is about to come to an end but the same cannot be said about the legal drama around the Aquaman actress and Depp. Though it dates further back to 2020, when the libel case took place, this year saw the two celebs locking horns in court over the defamation trial.

It was slapped by the Pirates of the Caribbean star on Amber after her claims of facing abuse by him led to the actor losing roles, reputation, and money. After spending weeks in the Virginia courtroom, JD won the verdict on three counts, and the actress was ordered to pay him $10.35 million in damages

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Amber Heard appealed the verdict and asked for a new trial. It was followed by an appeal from Johnny Depp as well. Now, five months after the verdict came out, Heard’s team filed for a new appeal against Depp in a Virginia appeals court. As per Deadline, The Rum Diary actress’ new lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state.

Amber Heard’s team also objected to the judge’s decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including contemporaneous notes from therapists that they say document allegations of abuse. “The trial court also erred in overruling Heard’s demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication,” the court docs read.

“That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men,” it continued. “This case also should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions,” the appeal read.

Amber Heard‘s team has asked for the jury’s verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Johnny Depp’s claims or a new trial entirely.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Adam Sandler Reveals His Stance Of Being In A Marvel, DC Superhero Films & Says “I See That Stuff & Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News