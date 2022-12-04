What is your favourite sitcom? For me, it’s Friends. Whenever I have been sad or happy, depressed or stressed, any episode from any season of Friends can de-stress me within minutes. However, being a Friends fanatic I often scroll through fan pages on Instagram and Twitter, and a while back, I stumbled upon a crazy and hilarious video where an episode from Friends can be seen getting depicted over a Bollywood retro song. And it’s one of the most apt crossovers ever made! Don’t miss out on Ross playing bagpipes on the music of a trumpet. Lol! Check out!

Friends is an American sitcom about six friends on their journey of friendship, career, love and life. The characters are Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), Ross Geller (David Schimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

The video that grabbed our attention is shared by one of the fan pages of Friends named ‘Fictionalysis’ on their social media handle. In the video, we can see the Friends characters from that one episode where everybody finds out about Chandler and Monica dating each other secretly. The episode’s name is ‘One Where Everybody Finds Out’. But what made it funnier than before was the background song being a Bollywood retro. The track will leave you in splits. It’s ‘aaj kal tere mere pyaar ki charche’ from the Bollywood film Brahmachari featuring Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz. And well, we can’t agree more to be so apt!

Well, it’s hilarious to see Ross (David Schwimmer) playing the piano on the same beats and the bagpipes on the beats of a trumpet. Can you unsee it now? Because I clearly cannot!

Check out the video here:

As soon as the video hit the internet, Friends fans from across the world dropped in the comment section & appreciated it by calling it ‘The Best Crossover Ever’! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

