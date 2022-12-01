Not just us but the entire world is currently obsessing over Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega. The 20-year-old has done an incredible job in the Netflix original show and netizens are going gaga over it hailing her performance in the same. While we are still not over her gothic dance sequence from the show that she choreographed herself, an Instagram page has created a medley of Jenna dancing on Dum Maro Dum and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. Scroll below to watch the video.

Netflix recently released the data for the show and it has surpassed Stranger Things Season 4’s watch time and was reported around 341 million hours (approx) of watch time in its first week itself. ST reportedly garnered 335 million hours of watch time in its first week which makes Wednesday surpassing it by a good margin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram account named Qualiteaposts often share medleys on their official handle of different artist across the globe and earlier today, the page shared a video of Jenna Ortega’s classic dance sequence from ‘Wednesday’ grooving on Asha Bhosle’s ‘Dum Maro Dum’ which starred Zeenat Aman.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #POPxoDaily (@popxodaily)

This is the most weird and satisfying video that you’ll see on the internet today.

Reacting to Jenna Ortega’s medley, a user on social media commented, “Goth queen Wednesday Adams 😍”

Another user commented, “OMG!! perfectly matched 🔥🖤”

A third user commented, “That’s so wild 😂”

Have you seen Wednesday on Netflix yet? If not, watch it right now and how Jenna Ortega has aced the role of Wednesday Addams in the show.

Must Read: Harry Potter Franchise To Get A Television Series Soon, Says The Warner Bros TV CEO

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News