If there’s one show that has always been a fans favourite and also making headlines off late is Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the show enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and is led by a group of young kids in Hawkins, Indiana. Now for those of you who have already watched the latest episodes would know that Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson gives a brilliant performance on Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ which has now become a rage on social media and fans are reacting to the same while giving a thumbs up.

Advertisement

Without further describing his performance, we would like to give you heads up that they’re going to be spoilers ahead. The kids in Hawkins lay a trap to destroy Vecna for once and for all by dividing things into phases. Dustin and Eddie are supposed to draw the attention of bats from Vecna’s lair so that Steve, Nancy and Robin can make their way to Henry’s house in the Upside down.

Advertisement

Eddie Munson who died a hero to save his town and friends in Hawkins gave the most metallic performance ever in the upside down. Taking to Instagram, the makers of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 shared the clip with a caption that read, “i’d like to see a demo bat try to take my eyes off this masterpiece.”

Take a look at his performance below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

That indeed is the craziest virtual concert we have ever seen!

Reacting to Eddie Munson’s performance, a user on Instagram commented, “PETITION TO BRING BACK HIM BY SOME MIRACLE IDC HOW.” Another user commented, “MOST METAL CONCERT EVER !!!!!” A third user commented, “Dustin hyping Eddie up was everything 🙌” A fourth user commented, “when he said “crissy this is for you” my whole heart melted.”

What are your thoughts on Eddie’s performance on Metallica’s Master of Puppets in the upside down? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Stranger Things Shatters History Garnering 7 Billion Watch Minutes In 1 Week Becoming The 1st Show To Do So & Also Crashing Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram