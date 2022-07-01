Actress Lena Headey, who is known for her work in fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, is being sued for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees by her former U.K. agency Troika with regards to a number of projects including the upcoming film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The agency claims that Lena Headey, owes them at least $500,000 — equivalent to 7 per cent of her fee — for her earnings on the Marvel movie. Variety has confirmed that Lena Headey does not appear in the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, and is set for drop in theatres next week.

As per Variety, Lena Headey was set to play the titular character in the Showtime dramedy series Rita, which is an adaptation of a Danish series of the same name. However, the show didn’t secure a series order beyond its pilot episode by the television network.

Troika are seeking an account of commission fees owed, an order for Lena Headey to pay the fees, damages for breach of contract, interest and reimbursement of legal fees.

In her defence, Lena Headey claims she never signed any contract with Troika or with Duff, and that both parties were acting on an oral agreement formed when Duff was still at Lou Carl Associates in the late 1990s. Her filings also point out that Troika was never Lena Headey’s sole agent, as she is also represented by CAA in the U.S.

More specifically, Lena Headey disputes that Troika has any claim to commission on Thor: Love and Thunder — which she says came about after director Taika Waititi approached her directly.

