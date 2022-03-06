Game Of Thrones first aired on April 17, 2011, went on to become one of the most loved shows in the history of television. The show is to date the most viewed show on HBO and continues to reign many charts. While it brought much acclaim for everyone involved and has the most prominent recall value, one cannot say the same about the last season of it. Season 8, which marked the end of the Westeros saga, left fans with a sour note.

The finale of Game Of Thrones aired in May 2019, while the fans were hooked to know what happens in Westeros, who kills the Night King? Who sits on the throne? They were left with a conclusion that the majority of them labelled it ‘half-hearted’ and ‘unsatisfying’.

There were even virtual protests and movements launched against the makers and the demand was that season 8 be remade. It escalated to a point that a petition was filed and it garnered numerous signatures. And now if the latest reports are to go by, the petition is still active even after three years of the release of the finale.

As per a Screenrant report, the petition that was filed on Change.org is still active and the number of signatures is only increasing with each passing day. The count now stands in a massive 1.85 million signatures and there are fans signing it even today. Seems like the makers will have to succumb to these demands at least in some ways anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage who played Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones opened up on the backlash faced by the show in a New York Times interview. “I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them,” he said. “We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

When asked if the Game Of Thrones fans wanted a merry ending to the saga, Peter Dinklage said, “They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on.”

