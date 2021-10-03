Advertisement

American fantasy drama Game of Thrones is famous for things like surprise beheadings, complex political machinations, dragons, and of course, s*x scenes. Over the past eight seasons, there have been many scenes involving many actresses including Emilia Clarke. However, there’s an awkward fact that many don’t know.

The American fantasy drama has become a global phenomenon. The show has successfully united the world and made them fall in love with a fantasy land. The racy scenes of the show often grabbed a lot of attention and made headlines as well. But shooting the scenes wasn’t easy for actors.

Back in 2019, Emilia Clarke appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that filming s*x scenes were difficult and there was another factor that made her feel even more awkward than usual. The British actress revealed that her brother works in the camera department of Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke revealed that while it is ‘brilliant’ to have family around on the sets of the show but not so much when it came time to shoot her s*x scenes with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. As per Glamour report, Clarke said, “Yeah, there’s some days when he’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll swing by,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s good! You can stay there.'”

When Jimmy Kimmel asked who would be more embarrassed in that situation, Clarke emphatically answers, “Definitely him.” Going by her statement, Emilia Clarke seemed to have successfully kept her brother away on those days filming s*x scenes.

Emilia also spoke about how she felt a little weird when Kit Harrington had to ride a Dragon. However, he was sure he could ride it easily. Clarke said, “He was kind of arrogant about it. But that’s when I learned that men riding dragons is like a whole other thing than a lady who rides a dragon. [It’s] a little more uncomfortable for them.” To which Jimmy Kimmel added, “Because of the human testicles.”

