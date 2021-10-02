Advertisement

With the curiosity that has been built around The Batman, it is becoming unbearable to wait for the DCEU flick. It stars Robert Pattinson as he makes his DC debut as the Cape Crusader, and is directed by Matt Reeves, who fondly calls his version the most unique one about the Gotham saviour. But the table has turned and the lead man has now started talking about the most ambitious project of his career right now.

The Batman has been in the making for the longest. A unique take at the Cape Crusader, the trailer that hot months ago left the audience impressed and wanting for more. Robert Pattinson is now opening up about the movie and talks about donning the costume that has brought a massive responsibility to him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Robert Pattinson was in conversation with ET Canada when he was asked about wearing Batsuit for The Batman. He calls it a strange feeling and also crazy that he is finally doing it. But he also agrees that it is a very special feeling to put it on.

“It’s a strange feeling, I had moments when I was shooting when you just caught a glimpse of yourself in a reflection and be like, ‘Am I actually doing this, this is crazy.’ It’s a combination of the suit does a lot of the work for you, but then when you need to do some work you have to really fight it [laughs]. But it’s a very special feeling to put it on though,” said Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves, the director, had recently called The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the most emotional take at the Cape Crusader. As per We Got This Covered, he said, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bridgerton Fame Regé-Jean Page Bags Another Netflix Film & The Details Are Leaving Us Excited!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube