Sai Dharam Tej is a south Indian actor who is known for his good work in movies such as Solo Brathuke So Better, Chitralahari, Inttelligent, and many more. His latest movie, Republic’s official list is out for the USA, Canada, and other countries. The actor recently had a brutal bike accident and is in the hospital currently.

Talking about his film, in the latest Instagram post, it was recently announced that his movie will be released in the USA and other countries on the 30th of September. It is to be noted that for them this movie is only a theatre release and that it won’t be coming out on OTT platforms for them.

The movie ‘Republic’ that stars Sai Dharam Tej was initially launched in early 2020 and the production for the same began in mid-2020. After that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting for the same was halted and later started again in December 2020. Nivetha Pethuraj who was a part was the cast was later replaced by Aishwarya Rajesh on the role. Now the movie not only has a release date in India but also out of India as well. The movie’s Indian release is on the 1st of October whereas it will be released on the 30th of September for the USA, Canada, and other countries.

It is also to be noted that Nani who recently acted with Aishwarya Rajesh in Tuck Jagadish had recently uploaded to Instagram saying that he already say the movie and loved it. He said, “Watched Republic. For all the kindness @IamSaiDharamTej has shown towards everyone around him it has come back in the form of your prayers and it’s coming back stronger in the form of #REPUBLIC. This is @devakatta‘s announcement that he is back. Congratulations to the team. (sic).” Replying to his comment Deva Katta said, “Thank you so much @NameisNani your words and opinion mean a lot”

Republic will see Sai Dharam Tej portraying the role of a young Collector called Panja Abhiram, along with Aishwarya Rajesh who depicts Myra Hansom. Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing Dashrath and Ramya Krishnan will play the antagonist to Sai Dharam Tej’s character plays Vishakha Vani.

