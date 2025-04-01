Both Salman Khan and Harish Shankar are going through a low point in their respective careers. Salman Khan’s last film, Sikandar, was released on March 30, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr. However, negative reviews surrounding the film are affecting its box office performance. Sikandar was also a collaboration between Salman Khan and another South Indian director, A.R. Murugadoss.

According to online discussions, despite his previous lack of success, Salman is once again trying his luck with another South Indian director, Harish Shankar, for an upcoming Bollywood project. Harish Shankar’s last theatrical release, Mr. Bachchan, was both a commercial and critical failure. The film was a remake of the 2018 Bollywood movie Raid.

According to 123 Telugu, Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, the company behind the Pushpa franchise, is reportedly backing this project. Harish Shankar has also been trying to work with both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan. The former was just online speculation, while the latter, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is official but has been delayed due to multiple reasons.

If this collaboration between Salman Khan and Harish Shankar turns out to be accurate, let’s hope it goes smoothly without any hiccups.

