Harish Shankar, presently in news because of his latest flop Mr. Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja, recently collaborated with Chiranjeevi. While the collaboration was only for an advertisement for a brand that the megastar is endorsing, he seems to be excited about it. This marks Chiranjeevi and Harish Shankar’s first project together.

Chiranjeevi’s Net Worth and Possessions

With Chiranjeevi approaching 70 and yet keeping his hold strong on the Telugu industry, here’s a glance at the megastar’s most lavish possessions and net worth.

The actor owns a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, as well as various other high-end properties in the city and neighboring areas. With a net worth of 1650 crores, he owns a 30-crore house. His holdings include farmhouses in Chennai and Bengaluru.

His garage houses an 11 crore Rolls Royce Phantom, a 90 lakh third generation Toyota Land Cruiser, a 1.5 crore fourth generation Toyota Land Cruiser, and a slew of other high-end luxury vehicles. He recently paid five lakhs for the registration of his Toyota Vellfire. He also has a private jet.

Born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad on August 22, 1955, the megastar who adopted the name Chiranjeevi after his favorite God ‘Hanuman’ is the pinnacle of hard work that leads to tremendous popularity and widespread recognition, as well as fame and money. Today, about 11 heroes from his family, including his brother Pawan Kalyan, nephews, and son, are protected under the “mega family” umbrella.

He took a break from his movies and entered politics. Later, he resumed his acting career in 2014 with Khaidi No. 150. In the second inning, Chiranjeevi appeared fitter, younger, and more energetic. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Godfather, Acharya, and Waltair Veerayya reintroduced the actor. Mallidi Vassishta, who made news with his debut film Bimbisara, a major hit starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, will direct the veteran’s forthcoming project, Vishwambhara, set to release in 2025.

