Ponnambalam , who has acted in several hits and is also a stuntman, traveled from Chennai to participate in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday celebrations in Hyderabad.

Ponnambalam recounted his extensive career, mentioning that he had acted in around 1,500 films across various languages. The veteran actor recalled the times when he collaborated with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Ponnambalam recollected a situation when he had once declared that he would leave the industry if Gharana Mogudu didn’t become a hit.

“Fortunately, the film turned out to be a massive success,” he said, adding an anecdote from the mid-1980s, explaining how fighters in the film industry were typically paid 350 rupees daily. Still, Chiranjeevi ensured they received 1,000 rupees when they worked on his films. Recollecting the same, Ponnambalam thanked Chiranjeevi for making such a gesture.

Ponnambalam became emotional as he spoke about a difficult period in his life when he was suffering from severe kidney problems. He revealed that Chiranjeevi had provided financial assistance, covering medical expenses of over 58 lakh rupees.

“I am here today because of Chiranjeevi. He gave me this life,” revealed Ponnambalam.

Ponnambalam worked alongside Chiranjeevi in several films, including Gharana Mogudu, Hitler, and Mugguru Monagallu. They share a great bond. However, in recent times, they have not acted together, and Ponnambalam is also not very active in cinema.

This is not the first time Megastar Chiranjeevi has helped people in the film industry. Even during the COVID period, Chiranjeevi sent medical kits and rations to many cinema workers who did not have work.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen on the work front in Vishwambhara, directed by Vashishta Mallidi. The film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and MM Keeravani as the music director.

