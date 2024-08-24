Veena Sreevani has given a lot of stage shows in the country and across the globe. The couple had never seen each other in any show except for a couple of pictures on Instagram. Both have their own works and paths on which they decided to travel. However, both are now under the radar. Lately, the couple has been the most hated on social media.

After they accused journalist TV5 Murthy of threatening them and demanding a sum of ₹5 crore, hatred grew toward them. Initially, people hated only Venu Swamy and always had a soft corner for Veena, but now, they are targeting Mrs. Venu Swamy as well. Venu Swamy triggered too many controversies in the recent past.

The controversy began when Venu Swamy predicted the personal lives of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, forecasting that they would part ways a few years after marriage. This prediction sparked outrage, leading to journalists filing a case against Venu Swamy for his comments. Journalist TV5 Murthy fueled the situation by airing a show that accused Venu Swamy of engaging in fraudulent activities under the guise of astrology.

In response to these events, Venu Swamy took to social media, claiming that Murthy was extorting money from him and his family, leaving them with no alternative but to contemplate suicide. Following these serious accusations, TV5 Murthy approached the Jubilee Hills police, filing a case against Venu Swamy and his wife for defamation and other related offenses.

This ongoing feud has drawn significant public attention, with many awaiting further developments as the authorities investigate the claims made by both parties. The situation highlights the intense pressures and disputes that can arise in the public eye, especially when sensitive predictions and accusations are involved.

Must Read: Actor Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Center At Madhapur In Hyderabad Is Demolished By HYDRA, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News