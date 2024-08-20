Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony for close family members on August 8. Chay’s father, actor Nagarjuna, confirmed the engagement, stating that the date was chosen based on astrological advice. While wedding details remain private, there is speculation that the couple might opt for a destination wedding. Keep reading to know more!

According to reports, the Akkineni family is planning a one-week destination wedding, possibly in Paris. It is also being speculated that Nagarjuna will announce the date once the venue is finalized.

After the engagement, Nagarjuna shared some insights into the couple’s wedding plans. Speaking to Times Now, he expressed excitement about welcoming Sobhita into the family. He clarified that the wedding wouldn’t happen immediately, explaining that the engagement was arranged quickly due to the auspicious nature of the date. Since both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were sure of their commitment, the families decided to move forward without delay.

Nagarjuna said, “Not immediately. We hurried the engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure about marrying, we said let’s do it.”

Interestingly, Nagarjuna mentioned that he knew Sobhita even before Chaitanya did. He first noticed her talent in Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari six years ago. Over time, they discussed various topics like cinema, life, and philosophy, leading Nagarjuna to see Sobhita as a knowledgeable and insightful person.

The engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8 was a private event attended by close family members, including Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni, his mother, Nagarjuna’s ex-wife Lakshmi Daggubati, and his stepmother Amala.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is busy with his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thandel, in which he stars opposite actress Sai Pallavi. Although the release date has yet to be announced, it is rumoured that the makers are targeting a Christmas release.

