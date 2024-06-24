Nagarjuna issues apology after bodyguards push away a fan at the airport

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued an apology after he came across a video showing his fan being pushed away by a bodyguard at the airport in Mumbai. The video has gone viral, and fans have started criticising Nagarjuna and asking him why he did not react to what had happened.

In the video, we can see that one of the staff of a cafe in the airport first reaches out to Nagarjuna to ask him for a selfie. The bodyguard then pushes away the employee so that he tripped and almost fell. At the same time, we can see Nagarjuna walking away as if nothing has happened.

The paparazzi shared the video on social media, asking Nagarjuna, “Where has humanity gone?”

Reposting the video of the incident, Nagarjuna wrote on his official X account: “This just came to my notice… this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!”

In the video, we can also see Dhanush walking along with Nagarjuna. Dhanush, who saw what had happened, chose not to react, and his fans did not expect him to do this.

To Nagarjuna’s apology, an X user wrote, “kindly request that you inform your security personnel about such behaviour towards your loyal fans. I understand that you are gentlemen, but please ensure that this matter is taken care of.”

On the work front, Nagarjuna was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga. He is currently working on a film called Kubera, and it has Dhanush as his co-star. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the film, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film will be released in multiple languages, and the release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

