Prabhas will turn 45 on October 23 this year, and in celebration, the producers will re-release his movies in theaters. According to recent reports from Suresh PRO, Prabhas’ first film, Eeshwar, is set to be re-released on his birthday.

Eeshwar, released in 2002, is an action drama directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. The film, which marked Prabhas’ acting debut, also stars actors like Sridevi Vijaykumar, Dheeraj Krishna Nori, Revathi, Ravikanth, Hanumanthu, N. Hari Krishna, and Brahmanandam in key roles.

Eeshwar Plot

The story revolves around Eeshwar, a man angry with his father for remarrying after his mother’s death. Eeshwar falls in love with a politician’s daughter, leading to major conflicts. The rest of the movie shows how he overcomes these challenges and finds success in his love life.

Although Eeshwar didn’t receive much attention initially, Prabhas rose to fame after his blockbuster film Varsham. With Eeshwar now returning to theaters, it’s an exciting opportunity for fans to relive the experience on the big screen. Additionally, Prabhas’ popular movie Darling is also set to be re-released on his birthday.

Recently, Prabhas made headlines when actor Arshad Warsi criticized his performance in Kalki 2898 AD, calling him a “joker” in a podcast interview, which sparked a heated debate.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Prabhas has launched his next project with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Rumored to be titled Fauji, this period drama will feature Prabhas as a British Army officer set in India’s pre-Independence era. The movie also stars internet sensation Iman Esmail as the female lead and is expected to center around the Razakar movement.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will star in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti, alongside Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agerwal in a horror-comedy. Following that, he will take the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Must Read: Who Is Imanvi? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Female Lead Of Prabhas’ Tentatively Titled ‘Fauji’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News