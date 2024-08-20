Earlier this year, Thalapathy Vijay announced that he’d be quitting acting and entering full-time politics once he was done with his committed projects. This announcement was a big shocker for Vijay’s entire fandom, and even the exhibitor sector expressed their concern as he’s currently the biggest crowd-puller of Tamil cinema. However, one latest revelation by director Venkat Prabhu has given a ray of hope to all those who were heartbroken after the actor’s decision. Keep reading to know more about it!

The Greatest Of All Time is one of Vijay’s final films before he enters full-time politics. In this film, the actor will reportedly play a triple role, and it is scheduled to release on September 5. After this, he has one more in the kitty, and it’ll be helmed by H Vinoth. It’s going to be the actor’s 69th film (Thalapathy 69). After these two films, Vijay will be focussing on politics.

Many fans want Thalapathy Vijay to continue acting during his active political career, just like Pawan Kalyan. Even The Greatest Of All Time director shared the same idea with the Kollywood superstar, and he got an interesting reaction in return. At a special trailer launch event in Chennai, Venkat Prabhu said, “Just like everyone here and scores of Vijay fans, I too want to see him in more films.”

Venkat Prabhu continued, “I asked him if he could balance both (acting and politics), and he just smiled and said, ‘We’ll see.’ It is always our dream to see him on the screen. But he, too, has a dream. An aspiration. And I think we should support it.”

Well, that short answer is enough to make all Thalapathy Vijay fans happy, as he just hinted that he might act in films even after joining politics, but of course, the frequency of his films would be less.

Meanwhile, the trailer of The Greatest Of All Time was recently released, and fans responded enthusiastically. It is being appreciated for the presentation of Thalapathy Vijay and the scale of action scenes.

