Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Sets New Benchmark; Telugu Rights Soar 42% Higher Than Jailer

Thalaivaa Rajinikanth, the legendary star of Indian cinema, is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming investigative thriller Vettaiyan. Helmed by T. J. Gnanavel, known for his critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim (2021), this project promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

The ensemble cast includes powerhouse performers such as Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Ritika Singh, adding depth and diversity to the narrative.

Vettaiyan is generating significant buzz even before its release, particularly in terms of its pre-release business. The Telugu distribution rights of the Rajinikanth-starrer alone have been sold for a staggering 17 crore.

It’s worth noting that Rajinikanth’s previous film, Jailer (2023), was a massive success in the Telugu market, with its theatrical rights selling for 12 crore. The stakes are higher for Vettaiyan, with a 42% increase in distribution rights compared to Jailer, underscoring the growing anticipation for this film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan is being mounted on a grand scale, with no expense spared to ensure a top-tier cinematic experience. Anirudh Ravichander, one of the most sought-after composers in the industry, has been entrusted with crafting the film’s music and background score, promising a memorable auditory experience.

Mark your calendars for October 10th, as Vettaiyan is slated for a grand release on this date. However, it won’t be without competition—Rajinikanth’s film will be clashing with Suriya’s highly anticipated Kanguva. The box office face-off between these two titans is sure to be one of the highlights of the year.

Adding to the excitement is the reunion of two legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who are sharing the screen after a gap of 33 years. Their last collaboration was in the 1991 hit Hum, and they have previously co-starred in films like Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar. Their on-screen chemistry is expected to be a major draw for audiences, making Vettaiyan a must-watch event.

With its stellar cast, intriguing storyline, and the anticipation of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s reunion, Vettaiyan is poised to be a major cinematic event, potentially setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry.

