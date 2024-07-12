Fahadh Faasil is currently on cloud nine! The actor tasted phenomenal success in the form of Aavesham, which has established him as a good box office pull in the market. Up next, he’s coming with some exciting films, one of which is Rajinikanth-led Vettaiyan. The film is mounted on a huge scale, and it is learned that the actor has charged a solid amount as his salary. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the biggie is Rajinikanth’s 170th film, and it marks the first collaboration between Thalaiva and Fahadh. As Fahadh has already proved his mettle by delivering some memorable performances and being a part of several commercial winners, his inclusion made the makers pay a fat paycheck. The amount is said to be the highest upfront fee in his career.

Although the exact figure is not known, it is rumored that Fahadh Faasil has charged 5 crores as his salary for Vettaiyan. It looks believable, as Fahadh was reportedly paid 4 crores for his part in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram (2022). Also, the actor has a big film like Pushpa 2 in the kitty, so his hike is totally credible.

If compared with Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil has a massive 150% salary hike for Vettaiyan, but there’s a catch. For those who don’t know, Aavesham was Fahadh’s home production, so he charged just 2 crores as his upfront salary and enjoyed a cut in profits. In the case of the Rajinikanth starrer, the actor won’t be getting any share in profits.

Meanwhile, for Pushpa 2, Fahadh has changed his system of charging salary and is reportedly making money on a daily basis. It is learned that Fahadh is charging up to 12 lakhs for each day’s shoot. Further, he’ll receive his fees even if the shoot gets canceled.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan releases on 10th October 2024, as per reports.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for entertainment updates!

Must Read: Sarfira VS Soorarai Pottru Budget: 88% More Expensive Than Suriya’s Film Despite Akshay Kumar Coming On Board As A Co-Producer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News