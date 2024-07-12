Shalini Pandey Reveals: 'My Managers Took Advantage Of My Inexperience' – The Struggles Post-Arjun Reddy & Body-Shaming

Shalini Pandey, best known for her role as Preethi in Arjun Reddy alongside Vijay Deverakonda, recently shared her experiences of being body-shamed after the film’s release. During an interview with a popular media channel, she was asked why she didn’t receive the same recognition as Kiara Advani, who played the same role in the Hindi remake, Kabir Singh.

Shalini Pandey revealed, “I was really body-shamed back then. Being new to the industry and unfamiliar with the language in the South, my managers took advantage of my inexperience and made me do things I wasn’t comfortable with.”

Reflecting on her early days, Shalini explained that she was constantly trying to understand what was expected of her. “I was body-shamed despite being athletic, as I have always been into sports. Even now, people still shame me,” she said.

For those who might not know, Arjun Reddy is a romantic drama written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The story revolves around a brilliant but troubled alcoholic surgeon who deals with anger issues and loses control after losing his girlfriend, Preethi.

The film received mixed reviews upon its release. While some praised its performances and direction, others criticized it for promoting toxic masculinity and substance abuse.

Arjun Reddy was a major breakthrough for Vijay Deverakonda and was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. It also had two Tamil remakes, Varmaa and Adithya Varma, both starring Dhruv Vikram.

Shalini Pandey’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Recently, Shalini Pandey starred in the historical drama Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film marked the debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Maharaj has been streaming on Netflix since June 21.

In addition to Maharaj, Shalini Pandey is set to play leading roles in two upcoming series: Dabba Cartel and Bandwaale.

Must Read: Was There A Cat Fight Between Nayanathara And Trisha? Find The Details Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News