Nayanthara and Trisha’s friendship has seen ups and downs. The duo made headlines a few years ago due to their well-publicized fallout. Reports from 2008 suggested that the discord began over the Tamil film Kuruvi, for which both actresses were considered, but the role eventually went to Trisha. While many believed the clash was professional, Trisha later clarified that it was personal, involving mutual friends.

In an interview with Indiaglitz, Trisha addressed the rumours about her feud with Nayanthara. She acknowledged that while they did have a disagreement, it wasn’t professional. “Nayan has been in this industry for over a decade. Most of our issues were media-created. We had a small fallout due to personal reasons and mutual friends, but we never fought,” Trisha explained.

Nayanthara, for her part, also spoke about their estrangement. She admitted that misunderstandings kept them apart for a long time. However, she appreciated Trisha for initiating the conversation that mended their relationship. “When she made the effort to talk to me, what more was needed? I really appreciate her for that,” Nayanthara said.

Nayanthara’s Upcoming Projects

Nayanthara is set to appear in the movie The Test, starring alongside Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the film revolves around three individuals whose lives intersect during an iconic test match. Filming for The Test has been completed and it is expected to hit theaters soon.

In addition, Nayanthara will feature in a Malayalam film titled Dear Students reuniting with Nivin Pauly after their previous collaboration in Love Action Drama.

Trisha’s Upcoming Projects

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the film Leo with Thalapathy Vijay. Her next major project is Vishwambhara where she stars opposite Chiranjeevi. This Telugu-language socio-fantasy film is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and features an ensemble cast including Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen and Isha Chawla. Vishwambhara is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Vikram Reddy under the UV Creations banner with music composed by MM Keeravani.

Trisha’s other upcoming films include Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Identity with Tovino Thomas, Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar, and Ram starring Mohanlal.

