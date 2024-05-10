Vijay Deverakonda has finally decided to shed the failures of his last release, The Family Star, and has moved on to his next films. In fact, on the 35th birthday, the actor announced not one but two films. But will these films help him redeem his star power at the box office?

Vijay’s Redemption Plan

In order to get back on track, the actor has very carefully chosen not just one but two scripts that might give him the required push and help him conquer the number game, especially because it is such a great time for Telugu Cinema in particular.

The year 2024 has been working in favor of South Indian films, Telugu and Malayalam in particular. The year started with a bang with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which set the tone for Telugu films to be appreciated and loved for their content.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Two Films

The first film that has been announced is by producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola. A poster has been launched for the rural drama that is being made on a huge scale, and it will have a pan-Indian appeal.

The poster has an action-packed vibe as Vijay is seen holding a machete. There is a massy line on the poster that adds to the intensity. This happens to be the first time Vijay is playing a full-blown rural character on such a vast scale, and it should be exciting to watch him set the screen on fire.

‘The Legend of the Cursed Land‘

The other film is by Rahul Sankrityan, starring Vijay Deverakonda. A very intriguing poster of the film has been dropped where 1854 – 1878 has been carved on a stone idol. Hopefully, this might be a period film bringing a lot of drama to Vijay’s intriguing lineup.

Last Hit In 2018

The Arjun Reddy actor had his last clean hit in the year 2018 with Taxiwala. The film collected around 41.70 crore at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Interestingly, it was Rahul Sankrityan who helmed the supernatural comedy. Hopefully, he might help Vijay redeem his power with ‘The Legend of the Cursed Land.’

Five Consecutive Flops

After Taxiwala, Vijay Deverakonda had five consecutive flops at the Box Office, including his Hindi film debut, Liger, and his recent release co-starring Mrunal Thakur – The Family Star.

Here is the box office collection of his last five films and their verdicts.

Dear Comrade: 26.20 crore | Average World Famous Lover: 12.55 crore | Flop Liger: 41.17 crore | Flop Kushi: 48.26 crore | Average The Family Star: 21 crore | Flop

