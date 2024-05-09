Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life At The Worldwide Box Office (After 42 Days): Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Nears Curtain Call.

After 42 days of captivating audiences, Blessy’s directorial venture, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, has slowed in its 7th week. Read on to know the film’s domestic and overseas collections so far.

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s powerful performance as a man caught in a harrowing ordeal in Saudi Arabia has resonated deeply with viewers across India and internationally. Aadujeevitham’s consistent performance throughout its theatrical run is a testament to the film’s strength. It has defied the usual slump that occurs in the 7th weekend, showcasing its staying power and ability to keep audiences engaged.

The film collected 84.83 crore net, combining all versions in 42 days. Unsurprisingly, Aadujeevitham ruled the roost in its home state of Kerala. With a staggering net collection of 77.16 crore, it has become a clear crowd-favourite in Malayalam cinema. This phenomenal success highlights the film’s ability to connect with its core audience on a cultural and emotional level. While the movie performed well in other South Indian languages – Tamil (4.89 crore), Telugu (1.91 crore), and Kannada (0.34 crore) – it was the Malayalam version that truly propelled the film’s domestic dominance.

Interestingly, Aadujeevitham’s bleating wasn’t confined to Indian pastures. The film has garnered a remarkable 59 crore at the overseas box office. This international appeal can likely be attributed to the presence of Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and renowned Arab actors in the cast. Their inclusion broadens the film’s scope and suggests that the story’s core message of resilience and human struggle resonates universally. This global reach signifies that Aadujeevitham is not just a Malayalam film but a powerful human story transcending geographical boundaries.

Here’s a breakdown of its impressive earnings:

Malayalam Net Box Office: 77.16 Cr (Not surprisingly, the film dominated the Malayalam box office)

Tamil Net Box Office: 4.89 Cr

Telugu Net Box Office: 1.91 Cr

Hindi Net Box Office: 0.53 Cr

Kannada Net Box Office: 0.34 Cr

Total Net Box Office (India): 84.83 Cr (Translating to a net India gross of 100.09 Cr)

Overseas: 59 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection: 159.09 Cr

The film surpassed expectations, bleating past a staggering 159 crore worldwide. It shattered box office records in Kerala, crossing an impressive 75 crore net collection, solidifying its place as a crowd-pleaser in its home state. Aadujeevitham’s journey to the 100 crore mark (India gross) is noteworthy. With its critical acclaim and commercial success, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has become a box office champion and established itself as a significant cinematic achievement.

