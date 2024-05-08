The battle for box office supremacy between Nivin Pauly’s Malayalee From India and Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar is going strong, with Malayalee From India emerging victorious. Let’s delve into the numbers and analyze the box office performance of both films.

Malayalee From India had a strong opening day, raking in 2.9 crore. However, the following weekdays saw a significant drop. The film collected 1.3 crore on the second day, reflecting a steep decline of 55.17%. This downward trend continued, with Malayalee From India managing 0.9 crore and 1.1 crore on the third and fourth days, respectively. The weekend offered a slight respite, with the film collecting 1.3 crore on Sunday. Weekdays proved challenging again, with collections dropping to an estimated 0.52 crore and 0.46 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The film’s total 7-day collection stands at 8.48 crore.

Malayalee From India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, stars Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Nadikar, which released two days later on a Friday, opened with a lower collection of 1.35 crore compared to Malayalee From India. It mirrored its competitor’s downward trajectory in weekdays, witnessing a 40.74% drop on Saturday (0.8 crore). Sunday’s collection for Nadikar is estimated at 0.74 crore, followed by a significant drop on weekdays – 0.34 crore and 0.28 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Nadikar’s 5 days total stands at 3.51 crore.

Nadikar, directed by Lal Jr., stars Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Bhavana in key roles.

While Malayalee From India secured a higher opening and overall domestic collection, its weekdays performance indicates a struggle to retain audience interest. The weekdays drop suggests a negative audience reception or a film that caters more towards weekend viewership.

Despite a lower opening, Nadikar seems to have fared slightly better on weekdays, experiencing a less drastic drop compared to Malayalee From India. This could indicate a film with a slower burn, accumulating viewership over time.

Mollywood collected only 12 crore from new releases this week, while older releases like Aavesham, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life & Varshangalkku Shesham are bringing in more revenue than the new releases combined.

Malayalee From India and Nadikar will need positive word-of-mouth and strong reviews to sustain their box office run. Malayalee From India must arrest the weekday slump, while Nadikar will require a significant jump in collections to compete. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the ultimate winner of this Mollywood box office clash.

