Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 27 Days): Fahadh Faasil Aims to Dethrone Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Fahadh Faasil’s action thriller Aavesham continues its impressive run at the box office, defying the usual drop-off experienced by films in their fourth week. After a strong showing in its opening days, the film has remained remarkably steady on Day 27. Read further to learn Aavesham’s worldwide box office collections after 27 days.

Aavesham collected a commendable 1.1 crore on its 27th day (4th Tuesday). This rock-solid performance has propelled the film’s domestic total to a staggering 81.80 crore nett (96.52 crore gross). Adding to its success, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer has also garnered a healthy 54.10 crore gross overseas, pushing its worldwide total to a mighty 150.62 crore.

What’s particularly impressive about Aavesham’s performance is its endurance. Even after nearly a month in theatres, the film hasn’t shown signs of a significant decline in viewership. This consistency is a testament to the film’s ability to hold onto its audience and potentially attract new viewers through strong word-of-mouth.

This steady performance could position Aavesham to challenge for the number three spot in the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Currently, that title belongs to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s historical epic Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life. With Aavesham’s momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it surpass Aadujeevitham’s total of 157.80 crore in the coming weeks.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that Aadujeevitham had a significantly higher opening weekend compared to Aavesham. While Aavesham’s consistency is commendable, it remains to be seen if it can bridge the gap entirely.

The film currently sits at the fourth position in the list of Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of All Time (as of May 8, 2024). Here’s a look at the top 5:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crore gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crore gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157.80+ crores gross Aavesham (2024) – 150.62+ crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross

Also check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 worldwide:

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 157.80 crore Aavesham: 150.62 crore Premalu: 132.68 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 80.80 crore

Regardless of whether it claims the number two spot, Aavesham’s performance is undeniably impressive. It highlights Fahadh Faasil’s star power and his ability to deliver films that resonate with audiences over a sustained period. The film’s box office success is a win for the Malayalam film industry, showcasing its potential to create captivating stories that draw in viewers not just in India, but across the globe.

