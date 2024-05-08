This year, we have already seen some well-performing movies at the box office: Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The theatres are about to see another commercial success as the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is about to land in the cinemas in just a few days. The industry predictions are pretty good for the movie, and it might have the biggest global opening for the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is the fourth installment in the franchise, and Wes Ball directed it. Josh Friedman wrote the film, and it is based on the characters of Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, with the premise of Planet of the Apes. Andy Serkis voiced the titular character of Caeser in the trilogy previously, and he will not be returning in this film. The movie is set several years after the events of the War of the Planet of the Apes. It was released in 2017.

Film critics have been raving about the upcoming movie and have praised the visuals of the films, too. Check out its early reviews here. Recently, the makers released a nine-minute clip of the movie showcasing its spectacular visuals. Now, speaking of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ box office prediction of its opening weekend, trade analyst Luiz Fernando has given his analysis.

According to his report, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has received impressive reactions and a pick-up in pre-sales; hence, the industry is looking forward to its opening weekend collections. The trade analyst predicts it will earn an estimated $50 million-$55 million over a 3-day weekend in the United States and a $80 million-$90 million opening overseas. This will take the global opening to $130 million-$145 million, potentially resulting in the biggest global opening for the franchise.

For the unversed, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in this franchise had the highest opening weekend with $72.6 million in the United States. It is also the highest-grossing film in the franchise globally, with its $710.6 million collections worldwide. But things might change soon, and now all eyes are on this upcoming installment.

Freya Allan led Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which will be released in theatres on May 10, 2024.

