Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, is all set to hit the screens in a few days, but ahead of its release, the film’s early reviews are in. Wes Ball directed the American sci-fi action film with a new protagonist, and Andy Serkis will not return as Caesar. Scroll below for more.

Serkis did a great job portraying the enhanced ape tribe’s leader. The movie is set about 300 years after the end of War of the Planet of the Apes. It will feature the story of Noa, a young ape embarking on a journey that will make him question everything.

On May 2, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premiere was held in the United States. A few fortunate movie enthusiasts watched the movie and shared their reviews on social media platform X.

Let us check some of the reviews on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes here:

PhaseZeroCB host and producer wrote, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is just a classic summer blockbuster. Takes a minute to get going, thoroughly introducing new characters & timeline, then never looks back. VFX are astonishing. Great performances. Feels like a start to an epic new saga. Need the next one ASAP.”

Black Entertainment Editor Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices said, “My goodness, #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes was a fascinating spectacle that captivated me from beginning 2 end. From the action 2 the special effects to the story, #KOTPOTA shows what happens when power corrupts & the words of Caesar are twisted 4 personal gain. Wes Ball delivered.”

Film Critic Michael Lee writes, “#KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes is a beautiful coming-of-age story framed around the idea of legacy and what happens to it when it’s lost to time or subverted by the wicked. It doesn’t surpass what Andy Serkis did with his trilogy, but Wes Ball’s approach proves that the franchise has plenty of stories to tell. Kevin Durand’s performance as Proximus Caesar steals this movie.”

Daniel Howat of Next Best Picture shares, “KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES is a worthy successor to the throne. A bold leap into the future of this world that hooked me immediately. It’s a genuinely exciting action adventure, perhaps larger in scope than the last films, but just as grounded in honest emotion.”

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo wrote, “#KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes does the Apes saga proud. A sprawling adventure with wonderful effects & performances. It has A LOT to say, which leaves it thematically murky – I also don’t *love* the ending – but those are minor gripes for an otherwise enjoyable, engaging film.”

Perri Nemiroff adds, “Between Rise, Dawn, War, and now #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes, this series continues to be one of the very best franchise reboots out there. As expected, there was no better director to take over than Wes Ball. Of course, the wizards at Wētā had a big hand in this, but there’s also no doubt that Ball’s personal proficiency with visual effects contributed big time to how incredible this film looks.”

Griffin Schiller stated, “Apes have never been STRONGER in @wesball’s MAGNIFICENT #KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes! The complexities of Caesar’s legacy loom large, but twisted in this coming of age odyssey of truth & lies, knowledge & power. A breathtaking visual feast! “A New Hope” for the Apes franchise.”

Matt Ramos said, “#KingdomOfThePlanetOfTheApes is a beautiful & respectful installment in the franchise, very clearly honoring what’s come before by incorporating the importance of Ceasar’s legacy while also establishing a new story with good characters. Loved Proximus Ceasar especially. Incredible visuals, banging score & an ending that sets up so much more. Really enjoyed this!”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy, is set to release in the theatres on May 9 in the UK and on May 10 in the United States.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Britney Spears Ran Almost N*ked After Physical Fight With Boyfriend, Ambulance Was Called After Singer’s ‘Terrible Condition’? Here’s What The Singer Has To Say!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News