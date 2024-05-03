Britney Spears Ran Almost N*ked After Physical Fight With Boyfriend, Ambulance Was Called After Singer’s ‘Terrible Condition’? Here's What The Singer Has To Say!

And just when we thought that things were all going to work out for pop star Britney Spears, the news of her physical altercation has shaken the internet. Per reports, Spears got into a fight with her boyfriend, which turned physical, and she left her hotel room disheveled. Britney was spotted walking around barefoot with a blanket wrapped around her. Reports even suggest that an ambulance was called to the scene. After the shocking event, we are now diving into what happened.

Britney Spears is an icon; the singer has been through quite a journey in her life. She recently won the conservatorship against her father, Jamie Spears. She has been in the headlines for her breakup with Sam Asghari, but Spears has moved on. Troubles continue to follow her. Recent reports of upheaval and unrest followed Britney after she walked out of her hotel barefoot and covered in a blanket, hiding with a pillow. Fans and onlookers were worried about the singers’ well-being.

And according to reports in TMZ, this is what happened. The ‘Toxic’ singer had a heated argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, which turned physical after they partied in the hotel. Eyewitnesses reported that Spears left their hotel room messy, and an ambulance had been called. “She may have injured her leg in the process.”

Britney was seen leaving the hotel barefoot, wrapped in a blanket, her hair disorganized, and holding a pillow. An ambulance was called to the hotel, but the pop star refused to get inside. “We received a 911 call reporting an adult female who was injured,” a LAFD spokesperson told the outlet. “The caller had limited information about the nature of the injury. A fire department official confirmed to the Page Six Portal that an Ambulance was called to the scene of the incident. “At 1:00 a.m., an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department was not called.”

LAPD confirms that Britney Spears was NOT taken to the hospital, which means that she is not a danger to herself or others. She is home now and safe. #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/Ay8bnTHYnx — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) May 2, 2024

Britney Spears Reacts

After the news went viral, Spears took to her social media handle to halt it before it spun out of control. Britney revealed that she twisted her ankle when she tried to leap into the living room of the Chateau Marmont and fell. She says, “Embarrassed me, paramedics came to my help, and all of this caused a huge scene which was unnecessary, but all I needed was Ice.”

Britney Spears shares what REALLY happened at the Chateau Marmont #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/uYACD7sGQp — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) May 3, 2024

When it was first revealed that the pop star was seeing her ex-housekeeper Paul more closely after she finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari, fans and close friends expressed concern. At the time, insiders expressed concern about Paul’s criminal record. There have been a lot of worries around Britney’s relationship, and it looks like Britney herself is in a better place mentally and emotionally after the divorce and has dealt with her share of crazy rumors.

