Josh Brolin is one of those actors who has played two Marvel characters and that too in the same year. He appeared as Thanos and Cable in 2018. With Deadpool & Wolverine’s release almost around the corner, several speculations have been made on social media. One of them is Brolin’s return to the MCU, as his name is reportedly listed on IMDb as part of the upcoming movie’s cast.

Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War were released in 2018, and Brolin was an integral part of both the movies. Now, Marvel has finally acquired the rights to the Fox characters, and as a result, Wade Wilson and Logan are coming home. The possibilities for the makers to include the characters in the movie have increased, courtesy of the multiverse concept.

The Avengers star, Josh Brolin recently appeared in an interview with The Playlist, where he was made aware that his name was listed on IMDb as a cast member on the upcoming MCU flick. Brolin laughed off and confirmed that he is not a part of the Deadpool & Wolverine. He exclaimed, “Am I? Yeeeesssss! I so wanted to be in that movie.”

Josh Brolin added, “[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend. And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with — the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun.” As per reports, there will be a lot of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Josh Brolin is currently enjoying the success of Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in the theatres on July 26.

