Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace brought impressive collections on its re-release opening weekend. The movie has returned to the theatres after over two decades, and the fans are still fascinated by it. It featured Natalie Portman, Liam Neeson, and Ewan McGregor in crucial roles. The movie has surpassed Titanic and Avengers: Endgame’s re-release opening weekend collections. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by George Lucas, the film was also a commercial success back in 1999. It was re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. The story is about two Jedi escaping a hostile blockade to find allies and coming across a young boy who may bring balance to the Force, but the long-dormant Sith resurface to claim their original glory.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was re-released in the United States across 2,700 theatres as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. His box office report reveals, the Liam Neeson and Natalie Portman starrer earned $8.7 million on its reissue weekend. It has crossed Titanic’s $6.7 million opening on its re-release weekend. The Star Wars prequel has also beaten Avengers: Endgame’s reissue weekend’s collections of $6.1 million.

However, Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace failed to surpass James Cameron’s other film, Avatar’s 2022 remastered re-release’s $10.5 million. The Star Wars prequel has reportedly raked in a solid $3.2K on average per theatre. Besides Titanic and Avengers: Endgame, it has beaten Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $5.4 million and Return of the Jedi’s $4.7 million re-release weekend collections.

All the Star Wars better not miss this opportunity to catch one of their favorite movies in the theatres again. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace re-released in the United States on May 3 and will be running in the theatres for one week only.

