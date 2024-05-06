Godzilla and Kong are on a rampage even a month after its release as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has achieved another feat: surpasses 2014’s movie, Godzilla, at the global box office. The cinema now aims at Kong: Skull Island’s magnificent global run. Keep scrolling for a detailed report.

The latest release introduced baby Kong named Suko, bringing a new twist to the storyline and exploring a complex relationship with his renowned senior. The film also introduces a tyrannical leader, Skar, and, to fight him, the two Titans join hands. Godzilla x Kong also brought back the Queen of Monsters, Mothra. All in all, the movie is thoroughly enjoyed by the fans.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has surpassed 2014’s first MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla. It has scored $9.8 million on its 6th weekend overseas and faced a -42% drop from last weekend for a $358.8 million international cume over 78 regions. It collected $188.1 million in the United States, taking the global cume to $546.9 million. It has become the second highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse, surpassing Godzilla.

For the unversed, Godzilla, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, earned $200.6 million in the domestic box office and $525 million globally. The film opened to $93.1 million. It was made on an estimated budget of $160 million. Meanwhile, as per Deadline’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a budget of around $135 million and is the lowest in the MonsterVerse.

This 2024 Adam Wingard directorial is just $22 million away from beating Kong: Skull Island’s $568.7 million global run. As per the trade analyst’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire aims to earn $575 million to $600 million globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

