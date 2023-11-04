The Marvel Cinematic Universe has many superheroes, and fans have their favorites. While characters such as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Paul Bettany’s Vision, and Chris Evans’ Captain America have bid adieu to their characters (either by dying or going back in time), a character we don’t believe is dead is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. Why? Because 1) she’s way too strong to die under bricks (like Games Of Thrones Cersei and Jamie), and 2) she’s way too powerful – in Agatha Harkness’ words, she is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme.

In fact, a new fan theory claims that not only is Scarlet Witch alive, but she has a pivotal part to play in the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars. A fan believes that this film – which promises to bring back many past MCU characters, will see Olsen’s character return and rule over the multiverse she saves after it’s torn apart. Read on to know all about it.

As per a fan theory shared online by Fandomwire, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch reportedly has a huge role to play in Avengers: Secret Wars. The theory suggests that while all Avengers will come together to defeat Kang the Conqueror, it’s Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff who will play a pivotal part in actually taking down the supervillain who wants to destroy and control the timeline.

The fan theory suggests that in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the Council of Kangs will attempt to take out Earth’s Avengers in order to destroy their universe during an impending incursion. Not in league with the Council, Kang the Conqueror will join hands with Earth-616’s heroes to defeat them. He will then reveal his grand plans to destroy the multiverse and make Earth-616 the new sacred timeline under his rule. With the incursion looming over their future, Avengers: Secret Wars will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange bring together the Illuminati of Earth-616 to stop the incursions without affecting other universes.

As per this theory, the elite group will try to find solutions, but as time runs out, they consider destroying Earth-838 and seek out Kang the Conqueror’s help for the same. Kang, in return, suggests looking for Scarlet Witch as she can alter reality –we saw her do it by creating a whole new world in WandaVision. While Earth’s mightiest heroes look for Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU character, Earth-838’s X-Men and Brotherhood of Mutants –led by Magneto, will come to Earth-616 to fight the Avengers and Fantastic Four in order to save their universe. Meanwhile, Kang will manage to seize the Scarlet Witch’s power and create Battleworld, thus revealing his intention to create a reality under his rule.

This will lead to the forming of a new multiverse team in Avengers Forever (Secret Wars part II). It will see a group led by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and RDJ’s Iron Man join hands to take on Kang and revive the multiverse. However, a brainwashed Doctor Strange (by Kang, obviously) makes a huge sacrifice to ensure Kang’s defeat, while Scarlet Witch rebuilds the multiverse. The theory also notes that Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU character will become the ‘She Who Remains’ and rule over the multiverse – just as predicted in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Do you agree with this theory of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch defeating Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: Secret Wars and then ruling the multiverse? What theories do you have for the MCU’s future?

