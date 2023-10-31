In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal’s villainous character Mysterio mentioned Earth-616, which was later confirmed by Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had left us wondering with a floating question: how did he know about it? And, now, Marvel Studios has clarified the air through Loki’s season 2. Scroll ahead to read on!

Marvel is known for creating a massive empire of superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and the list goes on. While we saw Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the Marvel franchise, one of the villains was played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s character is a conman who claims to be a superhero from an alternate reality amid the void of the OGs but only to reveal his fraudulence. In the movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the villainous character Mysterio talked about coming from Earth-833 and even mentioned that the world of MCU was named Earth-616. Now, if he’s a fraud, how did he know about it because he was not a multiversal traveler? Apparently, Jake’s character was a former employee of Stark Industries who had even designed the BARF technology from Captain America: Civil War.

However, now, in The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline Book, Loki’s Miss Minutes has clarified the air by stating that Mysterio might have gotten a hold of Dr. Eric Selvig’s notes. In 2013’s Thor, Dr. Selvig had chalked down certain things on the blackboard, including Earth-616. Miss Minutes said, “Well hey there! Before being released from treatment on Nov. 11, 2013, a disoriented Dr. Erik Selvig scribbles the Convergence on a chalkboard and underlines the phrase “616 Universe.” Leave it to Doctor Selvig to be ahead of the curve.”

Miss Minutes further explained Mysterio’s connection and said, “Hi y’all! How did con-man Quentin Beck know this dimension’s called “Earth-616” when the existence of the Multiverse hasn’t been proven? Good question, y’all! Maybe Beck picked up Selvig’s theories over a decade ago – but now I’m the one gettin’ ahead of things.”

Well, that explains how Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio knew all about it in Tom Holland starring Spider-Man: Far From Home. And until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Christine Palmer confirmed it that the MCU has been dubbed as Earth-616, we would still know it as Earth-199999.

Thank you, Miss Minutes, for clarifying it and nullifying the Earth-199999 factor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Once Revealed How The Notebook Led To A Heartbreaking Breakup Of His Friend’s Relationship, Netizens Say “All You Do Is Movies That Break People Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News