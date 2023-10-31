No, all the rumors are not true, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are not the new Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith of Hollywood. D Wade and Gabrielle were recently speculated to be heading towards a divorce, sending the internet into a stir as many netizens compared them with estranged couple Jada and Will Smith. The rumors of their separation surfaced after Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi’s podcast recently revealed getting a tip about the NBA player getting intimate with a woman who wasn’t his wife Gabrielle Union. However, their recent Instagram exchange has proved the couple is going strong, spending memorable moments together amid the social media frenzy.

Fans of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are now breathing a sigh of relief as the couple was spotted together alongside their children, spending some quality family time at Union’s 51st birthday. The Bring It On actress also took to her Instagram to share a note from her family which read – “Here’s to creating happy memories. Happy birthday from your family! Kaavia, Zaya, Zaire, Dahveon, and Dad!”.

Further cementing fans’ belief in their relationship, D Wade himself took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, wishing his wife a happy birthday. The post featured an individual picture of the actress, a video of their family, and a drawing featuring Wade, Union, and their four-year-old daughter Kaavia, who drew the priceless family portrait.

Check Out :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Dwyane and Gabreielle’s rumored split after the Deuxmoi claim was further fueled by how the couple has not been posting family pics on their IG. Furthermore, both stars were spotted without their respective wedding rings, and additionally, a cryptic Instagram post from Gabrielle only aggravated the situation. “When clarity, truth, and transparency are present there’s only room for evolution,” the sports star wrote. But, it seems like there’s no trouble in paradise as their recent pictures portray they are happy in each other’s company.

During their podcast, the Deuxmoi host had also read a commentator’s remark who compared the situation with that of Jada Pinkett Smith/Will Smith and Meryl Streep/Don Gummer. Meanwhile, some rumors also suggested that the couple may have decided to put up a united front even if their relationship is over.

For the unversed, Dwyane Wade has previously admitted cheating on Gabrielle Union, fathering a child with a woman named Aja Métoyer while he was still married to the actress. Back in 2013, Wade was involved with Aja outside of his relationship with Union. He recently revealed that he tried to break up with his wife back then, but their long-term relationship stood the test of time.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Ropes In Football Legend Neymar Flaunting His Manhood In Skims Underwear Campaign & The Internet Is Having A Meltdown Looking At This Hottie, Fan Says “Everybody, Say Thank You Kimberly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News