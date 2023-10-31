Reality star Kim Kardashian is an influencer, entrepreneur, and actress, but she is also a doting mother to her and Kanye West’s four kids – North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. While Kim and Kanye decided to share custody of their four children after their marriage fell apart and their divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022, Kardashian is primarily responsible for caregiving duties.

Recently, Kim Kardashian was out and about in town with her son Saint and his friends, when they were all followed by paparazzi. When Saint, 7, was getting out of the car, he made a rude hand gesture to photographers, holding his middle finger up to them, sending Kim in disbelief, who was quick to scold him immediately after. The incident comes weeks after the KUWTK founder revealed she has hired a ‘Male Nanny’ or ‘Manny’ for her kids.

The mother of four stepped out in a black top and high-waisted leather pants, adding pink pumps and a black quilted purse to complete her look for the go. As soon as the group stepped out of the car, they were welcomed by shutterbugs with camera flashes, and right after getting out, Saint was seen scoffing off, flicking his middle finger at the paps.

This gesture did not escape the attention of Kim Kardashian, who was quick to stop him. Meanwhile, the 7-year-old was seen giggling right after holding up his middle finger while his friends appeared quiet. The video has the internet divided into two parts, with some saying Kim should be more careful with her children, while others asserting how paparazzi clicking the children should be the major problem. Some netizens also pointed out how he is just Kanye Jr.

Check out the video below:

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West flicks off paparazzi in new video. pic.twitter.com/wds28nHaYX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

“Some of you are so soft that you see the middle finger as the issue here and not the paparazzi photographing the children,” one user wrote.

“Sorry, but that attitude is not it, barely 10 and has already pointed the middle finger,” another X user said.

An X User mentioned, “@KimKardashian Should learn to be a mother and discipline her child or children at times when they make a mistake! Nice example you’re setting by caring less.”

“He is Kanye jr,” another netizen added.

This is not the first time Saint made such rude gestures to the paparazzi. In September, when Kim was taking Saint for a basketball game, he was seen flashing his middle finger towards the paparazzi, prompting his mother to shield his face from the cameras. Despite the Skims Founder’s efforts to keep the account low-key, Saint was seen bursting into giggles, revealing his playful nature.

Kim Kardashian often takes to Instagram to share pictures with her kids. Just recently, the stunning mother shared a few stills with her eldest child North as they both welcomed the spooky season in their Halloween best outfits.

