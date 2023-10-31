Jeremy Renner, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU, made appearances in many of the Marvel films. His character is one of the most underrated superheroes among the lot, yet generated millions of fans over the years. Everything changed for the fans and the actors after the release of Avengers: Endgame as a few of the OG Avengers said goodbye to their characters. It was an emotional affair.

Renner, too, was deeply invested in all the MCU projects like his other castmates. The MCU was built over a decade, starting in 2008, with things coming to a conclusion in 2019 with Endgame. The actor once, in an interview, revealed that he only watched the 2019 magnum opus once and had no desire to watch it again. The reason behind that will leave you sobbing, so grab that tissue box beforehand.

It is not unknown to people how the OG Avengers are close to each other. For those who do not know, it comprises Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Renner’s Clint. Naturally, it was emotional for the group to say goodbye to each other after having fun on the sets while filming multiple films in the MCU.

Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, appeared in an interview with BBC Radio 1, where he disclosed that he had watched Avengers: Endgame only once. The actor also confessed that he would not watch it again.

Renner said, “I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and weeping, and it was a lot, it was a lot to do. I’ll never watch that again. It was a difficult experience.” He continued, “We were all just a sobbing mess, and we’re laughing. It’s amazing; we were like audience members, and that was awesome to experience. That was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”

In another conversation with Buzzfeed, the Hawkeye star revealed that the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was heartbreaking for him. He also shared that it affected his personal life. It affected the audience, too, leaving them teary-eyed in the theatres.

Jeremy Renner’s Hawekey was first seen in Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor in 2011. After years of being sidelined, the actor finally got his solo web series in 2021, where he passed down his legacy to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

The Hawkeye series and Avengers: Endgame are available for you to watch on Disney+.

