Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the OG Avengers who has featured in several MCU films. The actor, who entered this Universe with the character’s first standalone film Thor (2011) and was last seen stepping into the shoes of the Norse mythological deity in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder, has also appeared in Avengers, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange (cameo), Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

During an interview once, Chris got candid about his character and revealed whether he prefers his character with long or short hair. For those who don’t remember, Hemsworth’s character featured long hair in all of his appearances since his first appearance, but had it chopped short by Stan Lee after he was captured by an alien administrator on a trash planet and forced to fight in a gladiatorial arena ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

However, by the time Avengers: Endgame rolled, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor went from being a muscled adonis to an oafish and unkempt imitation of The Dude from the 1998 film ‘The Big Lebowski.’ Not only had his hair grown back into semi-dreadlocks, but he also gained a couple (dozens) of pounds owing to overeating and playing video games in the post-Thanos snap era. But did he like this hairdo?

During a September interview with the Marvel website, Chris Hemsworth was asked if he preferred playing the Norse mythological deity with long hair or with short hair. Quick to answer, the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ actor said, “Short hair. I like that look with the semi-dreadlock hair and the beard and all that, especially in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, but that was the most uncomfortable look in the history of anything I’ve done.”

Explaining why he felt so, Hemsworth continued, “You’ve got glue on your face and on the beard, and then the wig is glued on. And there’s pins and all sorts of other stuff. It’s an extra hour or two in hair and makeup each day.” He added, “So it’s nice when we cut Thor’s hair in the third film because I could just come in, put a bit of makeup on, and walk straight onto the set. Then, when we were doing the fourth film, we decided to give him long hair again!”

Did you like Chris Hemsworth as a long-haired Thor or a short-haired Avenger? Do let us know.

