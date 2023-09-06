The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a very shaky place since the end of phase 4, and the Multiverse Saga has not been garnering praises and box office like the studio was expecting too. One of the movies that has faced flack for many things in the same was Thor: Love And Thunder aka Thor 4. The movie that brought back the God Of Thunder after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the movie has faced a lot of criticism, it feels like it is now suffering another round of it. A new viral video is bringing heat on Disney and Taika Waittiti.

For the unversed, Thor: Love And Thunder was the fourth film in the standalone Thor franchise. The movie that was directed by Taika was his second one in the franchise after the success of Ragnarok. The movie starrer Hemsworth as the God Of Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While a lot of things about the movies were criticised, Valkyrie becoming the King of Asguard was the most welcoming change. We already knew the character played by Tessa was a lesbian person, but the makers decided to delete a scene that established the dynamic with Sif. Sadly, it was scrapped. Netizens are now angry about the same. Read on to know everything you should.

As per an X user who goes by the handle Thor Updates, a scene was scrapped from Thor: Love And Thunder. Sharing a video of the deleted scene, they wrote, “New storyboards from a deleted Thor: Love and Thunder scene show Valkyrie and Sif (re)uniting during the Battle of New Asgard! Valkyrie was supposed to grab Sif out of battle and take her to New Asgard’s infirmary, but this sadly got deleted.”

Adding to the same, another scoopster named My Time To Shine Hello added, “And she was supposed to be her girlfriend and then queen”. Read on the tweets below.

And she was supposed to be her girlfriend and then queen https://t.co/YQu6iRcR1a pic.twitter.com/9U6ket9GJy — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 4, 2023

Soon, netizens were angry and some slammed Disney for scrapping the part and some even lashed out at Taika Waittiti for even including it. But in both ways the makers were only facing the heat.

Thor 4 continues to disappoint even after release, should have been kept. — Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) September 4, 2023

we were robbed — will (@SpiderOfSteel) September 4, 2023

Taika Waititi really has never read a single Thor comic, has he? (It's a rhetorical question; he clearly hasn't.) He really just does everything to piss off the comic-book (and mythology) fans. Sif is Thor's wife and the mother of his children. F4ck this movie. — Nolanstellar (@NOLANSTELL) September 5, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Star Florence Pugh Goes Braless Advocating ‘Free The N*pple’ Movement Yet Again In A Sheer Body-Hugging Gown Looking Lovely As Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News