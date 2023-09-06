Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh is not only a very talented actress but a stunning fashionista to the core, and she has once again mesmerised us with her red-carpet look at the 2023 Elle Style Awards, which was held in London. The actress stunned everyone with her gorgeous white bridal-inspired gown. She carried the risque outfit with great confidence and utmost style. Keep scrolling to get a peek at her outfit as we dissect her look for the event!

Pugh garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, even though the role was small. She also faced a lot of flak for her n*de scene, and in India, she was covered with a CGI dress, but all things said and done, the film became both critically and commercially successful at the box office.

Florence Pugh donned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown with sheer mesh and lace fabric, and she took it up a notch by going braless underneath. It was a bridal-inspired floor-length gown with a halter neck style floral motifs in the same colour as the dress. The dress snuggly fit every curve of her hourglass figure as she posed for the camera. The sheer dress tactfully exposed the right amount of skin to make the attire look sensuous and sultry.

Florence Pugh’s pictures have been shared on the social media platform X by a user @itgirlenergy, and it’s a vision that will make you go bonkers. The Don’t Worry Darling went for less is more with her accessories as she sported her signature septum nose ring, pearl drop earrings and a statement pearl ring, all from the prestigious Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh styled her platinum blonde pixie haircut into spikes, adding a spunk to her otherwise chic look. She broke the monotony of the white ensemble with her cobalt blue nails. For makeup, she went for a dewy base, soft n*de eyeshadow, sleek mascara and creamy pink lipstick.

Check out the pictures of the Oppenheimer star here:

On the work front, Florence Pugh was last seen in Oppenheimer as Jean Tatlock, with whom J. Robert Oppenheimer had an extramarital affair. The film was based on the life of the theoretical physicist who was also the Father of the Atomic Bomb, and it was released in the theatres in July.

