Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were released on the same day i.e. July 21, 2023. While the former has already surpassed the billion mark it won’t be late when Oppenheimer too achieves the same feat. With new movies releasing, Nolan’s magnum opus might have slowed down a bit but it is still very much in the race, making other box office records. Scroll down to know the details.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead along with Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek and a few others. Oppenheimer got the R-rating for its content and yet it turned out to be a blockbuster.

Speaking of Oppenheimer’s latest achievement, as per Variety, the Christopher Nolan director has finally crossed a whopping $850 million at the worldwide box-office. The film raked in $55.2 million during the September 1-3 weekend. According to reports, the Cillian Murphy starrer has pocketed a cool $311 million in North America and if we talk about the international numbers, Oppenheimer has so far, collected $542.7 million. The international numbers also include the recent release in China, where the film earned a decent $30 million whereas, in Korea, the film got a collection of $22.4 million. Oppenheimer is still short of $150 million to touch the billion mark but looking at the film’s performance, it might soon achieve the feat. If all goes well, the film should touch the billion mark in a week or so.

Oppenheimer has become Christopher Nolan’s third highest-grossing film with his earlier movies earning like Inception ($837 million) and The Dark Knight ($1 billion) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion).

If this was not enough, Oppenheimer is also this year’s third-biggest movie just behind Barbie with $1.36 billion) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.35 billion. The film easily managed to surpass other mega franchises like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X.

New movies are up on the block like Gran Turismo and Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3 might hamper Oppenheimer’s performance so we will just have to wait and watch.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

